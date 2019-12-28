|
Mrs. Lydia Hall Garland, 85, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 24, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Garland was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Yadkin County, the fourth of six children born to the late Avalon and Alta Jessup Hall. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Alfred Eugene "Gene" Garland; a daughter, Cathy Garland Akers; a son and daughter-in-law, Alfred Richard "Rick" and Lynn Garland; her dearly-loved grandchildren, Madison and J.C. Paulson and Lauren Akers; a sister, Velna Hall Doub; and a brother, David Hall. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Garland was preceded in death by an infant son, Timothy Hall Garland; two sisters, Elizabeth "Libby" Hall Preston and Charlotte Hall Greene; and a brother, William E. Hall. A service of worship and celebration of Lydia's life will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Jay Meadows and the Rev. Dr. Roger B. Gilbert officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 2 until 3 p.m. in the Fireside Room at First Baptist Church. The family wishes to thank the members and family-in-faith at First Baptist Church and the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassion, kindness, and support of their loved one. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 714 North Main Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019