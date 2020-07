Mabel Marshall Thompson, 94, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday morning, July 2. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside service will be held Saturday, July 4, at 11 a.m. at Doe Run Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Joe Smith officiating. No formal visitation will be held; however, family and friends may pay their respects on Friday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy.