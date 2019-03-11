DOBSON — Mable Donese Mitchell Branch, age 82, of Dobson, left her earthly body and went to her heavenly home on March 10, 2019. She passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family after a long intrusion on her life by Alzheimers. She was born in Surry County on Feb. 19, 1937, to the late John Henry and Mary "Sis" Freeman Mitchell. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Bernaline Jones and Elois Harris; brother, Briscoe Mitchell; and grandson, Jeremy Brett Ray. She was of the Baptist faith and a faithful member of Blues Grove Baptist Church as long as her health permitted. She loved to hear the choir and any special singing and Travis' sermons. Donese will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband of 65 years and 4 days, Wayne R. Branch of Dobson; two daughters and son-in-law, Donna Branch Pack of Dobson, and LuAnn Golden and husband, Dickie, of State Road; two grandchildren, Madison Ray of Dobson and fiancé, William Wheeler, and Jessie Ann Golden of State Road; and one great-grandson, Wesley Brett Wheeler. She loved her family, friends and neighbors and a very special friend since childhood, Kathleen "Kat" Collins. Funeral services will be held on March 13, at 2 p.m. at Blues Gove Baptist Church, with Pastor Travis Sechrist officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m. until the time of her service at the church. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and chaplain from Mountain Valley Hospice Palliative Care, especially Melissa Grimsley, who was with us every day. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or Blues Groves Baptist Church, 3607 Red Brush Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody-Davis Funeral Service is serving the Branch family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com