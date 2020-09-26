SILOAM — Dr. Hobert McKinley "Mac" Simpson Jr., 78, of Siloam, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home. Born in Surry County, he was the son of the late Hobert McKinley Simpson Sr. and Myrtle Hutchens Simpson. He leaves behind to cherish his memory a devoted wife of 56 years, Carole Snow Simpson; a daughter, Teresa Simpson; three grandsons, Lucas (Heather) Fowler, Jarod (Danny) Robbins, and Keegan E. Fowler; a great-granddaughter, Cora Evelyn Fowler; and a sister-in-law, Jerrie Snow Parsley (Lonnie). In addition to his parents, Dr. Simpson was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Evelyn Snow; and a brother-in-law, David Parsley. A lifelong learner, Mac earned multiple degrees and ultimately a doctorate of education. He served as an instructor at High Point University, Western Carolina University, Surry Community College, Forsyth Technical Community College, and Surry County Schools. He later retired from the City of Winston-Salem as the Public Information Officer. He was very active in First Presbyterian Church of Mount Airy, where he served as an Elder and Sunday school teacher. Baseball was a favorite pastime, whether coaching Little League, pitching practice with the grandsons, or attending the RiverDogs and Yankees games. Nothing could take the place of time with his family. Vacations, family dinners and holidays were his greatest joys. His "granddandy" jokes, dry and quirky sense of humor, and sentimentality will be sorely missed. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for their extraordinary care and love. A graveside memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. at Pine Hill Community Church Cemetery, with the Reverend Griff Gatewood officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service in the cemetery. Due to public health concerns, attendees are requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.