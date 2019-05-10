Mr. Mac Bearl Snow, age 88, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Surry Community Health & Rehab. Mr. Snow was born in Carroll County, Virginia, on March 4, 1931, to James Garfield and Pearl Ward Snow. He had a love for music since he was 10 years old and was a well-known musician. He will be long remembered for his kindness, love and compassion for family and many dear friends. Surviving are sons and a daughter-in-law, Steven and Sharon Snow, and Marty Snow; a son-in-law, Junior McCraw; grandchildren, Penny Dunbar, Laurie Holderfield Wade, Amanda Cox, Alisha Snow, and Justin Brintle; great-grandchildren, Josh Holderfield, Bailey Holderfield, Jimmy Deaton, Cannon Cox, and Landon Wade; and a great-great-granddaughter, Mabry Holderfield; sister-in-law, Bonnie Snow; and so many dear friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Snow was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Jo Hall Snow; daughters, Sharon A. Snow, Sheila Snow, and Brenda McCraw; and all eleven siblings. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Johnny Johnson and Rev. Tim Crotts. Burial will follow in New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care at 401 Technology Ln, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff Northern Hospital and Surry Community Health & Rehab for the wonderful care given to Mr. Snow. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.