Mr. Ronald "Mack" McMillan, 81, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday night, August 24, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. McMillan was born Sept. 10, 1937, in Carroll County, Virginia, one of two children born to the late Shirley Otis and Mary Viola Strickland McMillan. Mack graduated from Mount Airy High School in 1955. He served our country in the United States Army during the early 1960s, and he owned and operated Mack's Body Shop for many years. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Deena and Jerry Longworth and Lisa and Ken Boyles; a son and his significant other, Boyd McMillan and Angie Cannell; his grandchildren, Allison and Brandon Coates, Nicole and Wesley Wendorf, Jonathan "J.J." Longworth, Nicole King, Mikaela Boyles, and Taylor McMillan and her significant other, Haskell Easter; his great-grandchildren, Mary Lynn, Anna, Ezra, Silas, Marcie, Kylie, Beverly, and Mac; and three brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, Roscoe E. Easter, Jim Boyd, and Margie and Wade Ayers. In addition to his parents, Mr. McMillan was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances "Pudden" Boyd McMillan; and a sister, Betty McMillan Easter. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 28, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Glinard Lawson and the Rev. Dennis W. "Bud" Cameron officiating. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 2591 Wards Gap Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.