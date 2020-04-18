|
|
ADVANCE — Terry "Mack" Tilley, 83, of Advance, passed away peacefully at his home in the Davis Community of Wilmington, on April 13, 2020. Born Dec. 29, 1936, he was the son of Vance Carson and Bessie Louise Chilton Tilley. He leaves behind to cherish his memory and carry on his altruistic attitude, his son, David (Katherine) Tilley; his daughter, Melanie (Robert) Paff; five grandchildren, Zachary Vance Thomas Tilley, Carson David Terry Tilley, Samuel Robert Paff, David Carson Paff, and Alexandra Margaret Elizabeth Paff; two brothers, Gary (Connie) Tilley and Wayne (Lois) Tilley. He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Yvonne Pack Tilley. Mr. Tilley proudly served his country in the US Army and later, had a full career at RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. He relished spending time with his family and teeing off for a round of golf with friends. Mr. Tilley possessed a volunteer spirit and employed it throughout the community and in his church's Men's Relief Group, deploying to storm-stricken areas to aide in rebuilding. In their sincerest desire to protect others and maintain recommended restrictions during the COVID-19 threat, the family will have a private graveside service on Saturday, April 18. The Rev. Rickey Rogers will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to FirstTee.org, a PGA organization focusing on teaching golf, strong values and personal responsibility to our youth; qualities which were important to Mr. Tilley. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Tilley family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020