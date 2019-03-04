ELKIN — Mae Dorcas Adams Riggs Perkins, better known as Dot, passed away March 3, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Surry County May 28, 1931, to the late Bausie Spurgeon Adams and Tallie Burton Adams. She was a member of Union Cross Baptist Church and attended faithfully as long as her health permitted. She retired from Proctor Silex with 35 years of dedicated service. She is survived by her son, Dennis Riggs and his wife Gayle Vogler Riggs of Dobson; two granddaughters, Tamra Riggs of Gastonia, Angela Riggs Danel and husband Frankie Danel II of Guthrie Oklahoma; three great-grandsons, Dakota Riggs, Frankie Danel III, and Hunter Danel. Dot also had four step-children, Doug Perkins and wife Pam, John Perkins and wife Jeanne, Jeff Perkins and wife Becky, and Kathy Branch and husband Allen. Dot had one sister, Virginia Adams Stroud, and husband Jack, of Elkin, three brothers, Charles Adams of Winston-Salem, Don Adams of Dobson, and Fred Adams and Sandra of Chapel Hill. She also had a special companion named Benji who was always by her side. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her first husband, Glenn Riggs, and second husband, Charles Perkins; her sister Evelyn Adams Collins, brother Bobby Adams, nephew Gary Collins and niece Judy Collins Bell. Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, from 1 p.m. until the time of her service at Moody-Davis Funeral Home in Dobson. The services in the chapel will start at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tim Burton officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cross Baptist Church Cemetery. The family requests that memorials be made to Union Cross Baptist Church in care of Virginia Stroud, 1993 Twin Oaks Road, Elkin, NC 28621. Moody-Davis Funeral Home is serving the Perkins family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com