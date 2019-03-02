Home

Magalene Atkins
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Magalene Needham Atkins, 90, beloved mother and widow of Caleb S. "Jim" Atkins, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Newport News, Virginia. Born in Surry County, she had been a resident of Newport News and Hampton, Virginia, as well as Mount Airy and Winston-Salem. Magalene was a 1946 graduate of Pilot Mountain High School. Her parents were Clete and Louella Needham of Longhill Community in Surry County. Magalene was an active member with her husband of the Lions Club of North Carolina and was the President of the first chartered Lady Lions Club in Winston-Salem. Surviving are her children, James D. Atkins (Jane) and Dianne A. Bowers; grandchildren, Ashely Atkins, Megan Locklear (Derek), Needham Atkins (Rebecca), Rebecca Hughson (Todd), Susan Bowers and Sarah Midkiff (Jared); 10 great-grandchildren and brother-in-law, Robert Atkins (Lettie) of Mount Airy. A special thanks to her caregiver Georgia Simek for her support. Donations to honor Magalene's struggle with Pulmonary Fibrosis may be made to https://secure.qgiv.com/for/pulfibfou. Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, VA, 757-825-8070.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
