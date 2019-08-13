|
Mrs. Maggie Irene Atkins Danley, age 99, of Mount Airy, passed away on Tuesday August 13, 2019. She was born in Surry County on July 6, 1920, to the late James Powell Atkins and the late Lela Belle Atkins. She was a homemaker and worked on the family farm. She was a member of New Home Church of Christ. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis L. Danley; son, Lonnie Ray Danley; brothers, Nathan, Ellis, Abner, and Foy Atkins; sister, Christine Atkins Simpson. Surviving are her two daughters and son-in-law, Faye and Oliver Hudson, Vickie Danley; son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Barbara Danley; daughter-in-law, Linda O'Neal Danley; grandchildren, Randy and Melanie Hudson, Sherry and Mike Jarrell, Rocky and Charlotte Hudson, Tim and Penny Danley, Buffy and Jimmy Danley, Angela and Chad Kanipe; 12 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; special nieces Wilma Simpson AND Edith Payne; and special friend, Denise Ward. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 15 at New Home Church of Christ, with burial to follow in Turkey Ford Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Tim Smith and Brother Carl Bowles will officiate the services. The family will receive friends at Moody-Davis Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Her body will remain at Moody-Davis Funeral Home until carried to the church on Thursday to lie in state 30 minutes before the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019