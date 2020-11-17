KING — Mandy Leigh Moorefield, age 39, of King, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center, Saturday, Nov. 14. Miss Moorefield was born Aug. 11, 1981, in Surry County, to the late Tommy Vernon Moorefield and Brenda Leigh Lakey Epperson. Miss Moorefield was a loving wife, mother, daughter and friend to all that will be deeply missed. Left to cherish her memories are her mother and stepfather, Brenda and Darrell Epperson; her husband, Michael Jackson; daughter, Mackenzie Leigh Jackson; brother and sister-in-law, Brandon Moorefield and Kelly. Miss Moorefield was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Tommy Vernon Moorefield. A graveside service will be held at Mountain View Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, Saturday, Nove. 21, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mitch Nicholas and Rev. Tony Goins officiating. Due to the current concerns of COVID-19, the family asks everyone to a wear mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to NAMI North Carolina, 309 W Millbrook Road, Ste 121, Raleigh, North Carolina 27609-4394. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.