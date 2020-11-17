1/1
Mandy Moorefield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mandy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KING — Mandy Leigh Moorefield, age 39, of King, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center, Saturday, Nov. 14. Miss Moorefield was born Aug. 11, 1981, in Surry County, to the late Tommy Vernon Moorefield and Brenda Leigh Lakey Epperson. Miss Moorefield was a loving wife, mother, daughter and friend to all that will be deeply missed. Left to cherish her memories are her mother and stepfather, Brenda and Darrell Epperson; her husband, Michael Jackson; daughter, Mackenzie Leigh Jackson; brother and sister-in-law, Brandon Moorefield and Kelly. Miss Moorefield was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Tommy Vernon Moorefield. A graveside service will be held at Mountain View Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, Saturday, Nove. 21, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mitch Nicholas and Rev. Tony Goins officiating. Due to the current concerns of COVID-19, the family asks everyone to a wear mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to NAMI North Carolina, 309 W Millbrook Road, Ste 121, Raleigh, North Carolina 27609-4394. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved