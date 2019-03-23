Mrs. Margaret "Ann" Collins Arthur, age 58, of Pilot Mountain, entered her eternal heavenly home on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was born Oct. 24, 1960 in Forsyth County, to Peggy Frances Collins and the late Henry Franklin Collins. She is survived by her husband, Paul Eugene Arthur; four daughters and one son-in-law, Cathy Ann Freeman Eaton of Dobson, Lisa Lynn Freeman (fiancé Jimmy Watson) of Ararat, Kimberly Annette Freeman Holt (Billy Holt) of Westfield, and Kelly Frances Collins Smith of Mount Airy; her beloved grandchildren, Kaitlyn Freeman, Isaiah Freeman, Jacob Freeman, Sage Eaton, Ethan Freeman and Dylan Watson; one great-grandchild on the way; three sisters, Wanda Baker, Linda Bowman, and Helen Baker; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Curtis Collins and Terry (Brenda) Collins; a very special daughter-in-law, Tosha Joines Arthur; special niece, Michelle Baker Thompson; special friend, Linda Tilley; three stepchildren, Bryan Arthur, Paul Arthur II, Tracie Arthur; nine stepgrandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Collins, and brother-in-law, Wade Baker. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tru Way Baptist Church, 1110 Covington Farm Road, Pilot Mountain. A service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 26 at 4 p.m. with Brother Darrell Price officiating at Tru Way Baptist Church. Graveside services will follow immediately after at Pine Hill Friends Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moody-Davis Funeral Home in Dobson. Moody-Davis Funeral Home of Dobson is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com