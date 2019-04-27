Margaret Walker Hufham, age 97, formerly of Chadbourn, passed away peacefully at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson on April 25, 2019. Mrs. Hufham was born in Whiteville to Franklin Gaily and Vernie Coleman Walker on Feb. 12, 1922. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Judith Hufham and N.A. Barnes of Mount Airy, three grandchildren, Rebecca Barnes Lamp'l (Joe) of Alpharetta, Georgia, Amy Barnes Sparks (Sean) and Michael Ashley Barnes of Mount Airy. She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Rachel and Amy Lamp'l, Will and Ann Patterson Sparks, Cooper and Sawyer Barnes; and two sisters, Ruby Walker Thompson of Whiteville and Mabelene Walker Carter of Castle Hayne. Mrs. Hufham was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Lamar Hufham, parents, Frank and Vernie Walker, and two brothers, Richard and O'Neil Walker. She was an active member of Chadbourn Baptist Church before moving to Mount Airy to be near her daughter and son-in-law. She was a Girls in Action (G.A.) leader, Sunday School teacher and a member of the Ladies Circle. Mrs. Hufham was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron. When she transitioned to Ridgecrest Retirement Center, her life was enriched with many lovely new friends. The time that she spent at Ridgecrest was a blessing, since she was able to spend quality time with her daughter and family. The service will be held at Chadbourn Baptist Church on Monday, April 29, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. The burial will be at Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chadbourn Baptist Church, 504 North Howard St., Chadbourn, NC 28431; The Phillips Scholarship Fund, c/o Diane Hart, Mount Airy High School, 1011 North South St., Mount Airy, NC 27030; or to the . Friends are invited to a reception following the burial at the Chef and Frog Restaurant, 607 South Madison St. in Whiteville. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.