Mrs. Margaret Carter Kyle, 86, of Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born Aug. 14, 1932, in Surry County to Della Pruitt Carter and John Edgar Carter. Mrs. Kyle graduated from Franklin High School in Mount Airy. She was a member of Ardmore Baptist Church. Margaret was a homemaker and entrepreneur, owning several businesses with a focus in child care. Mrs. Kyle was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Verlon Grey Kyle. Surviving are her three daughters, Marty Kyle Norman (Donnie) of Lewisville, Kay Kyle Barker (Larry) of Winston-Salem and Kim Kyle Wood of Charlotte; seven grandchildren, Kyle Norman (Erin), Brooke Norman Orr (Mike), Anna Katherine Barker, Will Barker, Molly Wood, Jack Wood and Grant Wood; and eight great-grandchildren, Emma Grace Norman, Abigail Faith Norman, Pearson Kyle Norman II, ElizabethKate Orr and Carter, Bradley, Cadence and Chloe Gough. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Chaplain Mark Brown officiating. Entombment will follow in Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum in Clemmons. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Life Village (Autism after 21), 643-P Greenway Rd., Boone, NC 28607. The family would like to thank the staff at Willowbrook Rehabilitation Center for their loving care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.