Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Lamb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Lamb Obituary

Mrs. Margaret E. Scott Lamb, 80, of Mount Airy, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Central Continuing Care. She was born on Earth to Bloom in Heaven on April 16, 1939, to the late Walter and Sadie Pack Lamb in Mount Airy. She retired from Perry Manufacturing as supervisor of the shipping department after 40 years of dedicated service. She leaves behind a loving daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Robert Sechrist; a loving son and his fiancé, Richard "Bug" Lamb and Polly Ann Bowman; grandchildren, Shawn and Amanda Needham, and Nicole Needham; great-grandchildren, Seth Marion, Breann Needham, Mason Needham, Emma Gunter, and Ethan Butler; two loving sisters and a brother-in-law, Faye and Dwight Johnson and Crystal Maxine Scott; two sisters-in-law, Pearly Scott and Ann Scott; several nieces and nephews and friends who were dear to her. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lamb was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Wayne Lamb; five sisters, Mary Ellie Goad, Maydee Cromer, Gladys Anderson, Maggie Hayden and Ruby Raines; four brothers, Arthur Scott, Bill Scott, Tom Scott and John Scott; and a special brother-in-law, Chester Anderson. Graveside services will be held at Skyline Memory Garden on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at 3 p.m. with Rev. Randy Money officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2 p.m. until time to leave for the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now