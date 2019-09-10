|
|
Mrs. Margaret E. Scott Lamb, 80, of Mount Airy, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Central Continuing Care. She was born on Earth to Bloom in Heaven on April 16, 1939, to the late Walter and Sadie Pack Lamb in Mount Airy. She retired from Perry Manufacturing as supervisor of the shipping department after 40 years of dedicated service. She leaves behind a loving daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Robert Sechrist; a loving son and his fiancé, Richard "Bug" Lamb and Polly Ann Bowman; grandchildren, Shawn and Amanda Needham, and Nicole Needham; great-grandchildren, Seth Marion, Breann Needham, Mason Needham, Emma Gunter, and Ethan Butler; two loving sisters and a brother-in-law, Faye and Dwight Johnson and Crystal Maxine Scott; two sisters-in-law, Pearly Scott and Ann Scott; several nieces and nephews and friends who were dear to her. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lamb was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Wayne Lamb; five sisters, Mary Ellie Goad, Maydee Cromer, Gladys Anderson, Maggie Hayden and Ruby Raines; four brothers, Arthur Scott, Bill Scott, Tom Scott and John Scott; and a special brother-in-law, Chester Anderson. Graveside services will be held at Skyline Memory Garden on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at 3 p.m. with Rev. Randy Money officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2 p.m. until time to leave for the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019