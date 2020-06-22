Margaret Moxley

Margaret Evelyn Beamer Moxley, 92, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday night, June 20, at her home, surrounded by family. Mrs. Moxley was born May 23, 1928, in Surry County, the younger of two children born to the late William Swanson and Lucy Annie Creasy Beamer. Margaret retired as a PBX operator from Northern Hospital of Surry County after 32 years of service and was a longtime member of Maple Grove United Methodist Church. She delighted in cooking and baking as she entertained family and friends. With her many talents and gifts, sharing her love with others was effortless as she always greeted everyone with her warm smile. Her personality was as colorful as her clothes. Margaret loved nature, especially watching birds, feeding squirrels, and growing beautiful flower gardens. She was also active in several civic organizations throughout the years. Mrs. Moxley is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Peggy and Phil Marsh and Lynn and Barry Bickerstaff, all of Mount Airy; her grandchildren, Bucky and Kelly Hauser of Woolwine, Virginia, and David Hauser and Stephanie Freeman of Mount Airy; her step-grandchildren, John and Heather Marsh and Suzette and Doug Glasco, all of Mount Airy; her great-grandchildren, Taylor Hauser and Tillee Hauser, both of Woolwine, and Brennan Hauser and Ashton Hauser, both of Jamestown; her great-step-grandchildren, Sarah Glasco, Jordan and Kendall Marsh, Eli Marsh, and Jarred Marsh, all of Mount Airy; a sister-in-law, June "Flossie" Beamer of Galax, Virginia; her nieces and nephews, Mike Beamer, Sue Patton-Burcham, Mary Margaret Rector, Billy Moxley, Rodney Moxley, Ricky Moxley, and Randy Moxley; a special kitty, Boots; and many special friends who she considered family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moxley was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Earl Moxley; a son-in-law, Gideon Clay "Cub" Hauser III; a great-step-grandson, Cole Douglas Glasco; a brother, Jack Creasy Beamer; her mother-in-law, Nancy Salena Chipman Moxley; her father-in-law, Robert Earl Moxley; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas Edward and Audene Moxley. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside celebration of Margaret's life will be held Wednesday, June 24, at 11 a.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Ray Morgan and Barry Bickerstaff officiating. A viewing will be held at Moody Funeral Services on Tuesday, June 23, throughout the day until 6 p.m. The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their prayers, visits, cards, food, words of comfort, and acts of kindness during Margaret's sickness and since her passing. Also, the family is grateful for the love and compassion shown by the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maple Grove United Methodist Church, c/o Annette Jones, 146 McCormick St., Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.