Mrs. Margaret Jane Money Vaughn, age 82, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Surry Health & Rehab. Mrs. Vaughn was born in Surry County on Dec. 21, 1937, to William Harrison and Ethel Jane Benge Money. In her early years she was a teacher's aide and a wonderful babysitter. Among the many who will always cherish her memory are her devoted husband, John Vaughn; daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Dale Phillips, Dianne and Donnie Casstevens; a son and daughter-in-law, Kenny and Barbara Vaughn; grandchildren Tyler Vaughn, Ashley Lowe and husband Matt, Andrew Vaughn and wife Abby, Galen Casstevens, and Cole Casstevens; great-grandchildren Hunter Ward, Colton Vaughn, and Fisher Lowe; sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara and David Sechrist, Hazel Tolbert, and Mary Faye Boyles; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Helen Money and Jimmy and Nancy Money. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vaughn was preceded in death by a son, Johnny Vaughn; a sister, Lucy Frye, and brothers Arvil Money and Roy Money. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church by Rev. David Sechrist and Rev. Dwight Sechrist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Ridge Baptist Church, P.O. Box 747, Cana, VA 24317.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020