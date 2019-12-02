Home

Margarete Goettel

Mrs. Margarete Anna "Peggy" Haack Goettel, 90, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. A service of worship and celebration of Peggy's life will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Kyle R. Caudle officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 278 Piney Grove Road, Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Piney Grove Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1022, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family.

Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
