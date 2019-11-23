Home

Mrs. Margie Eaton Fleming, 87, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away early Friday morning, Nov. 22, 2019, at The Landmark Center in Stuart, Virginia. Mrs. Fleming was born July 11, 1932, in Patrick County, Virginia, one of eight children born to the late Sam and Nannie Belle DeHart Eaton. Margie retired from Proctor-Silex Inc. after many years of service and was a member of Willis Gap Baptist Church. She was a sweet, caring lady that was highly regarded in the community. Margie was passionate about helping her friends and neighbors through her work at the Ararat Rescue Squad and Willis Gap Community Center. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine F. Van Auken of Pinnacle; a son, Eddie Wade Fleming of Fancy Gap, Virginia; a brother and sister-in-law, Farley and Violet Eaton of Ararat; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fleming was preceded in death by her husband, Harmon Wade Fleming; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Fleming; a son-in-law, Richard Van Auken; two sisters, Irene Collins and Nellie Hiatt; and four brothers, Famzo Eaton, Lonzie Eaton, John Eaton, and Harry Eaton Sr. The funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Dean Eaton and the Rev. Billy Stegall officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Joy Ranch, A Christian Home for Children, P.O. Box 727, Hillsville, VA 24343 or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
