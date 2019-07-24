MIAMI, FL – Mrs. Margie Jones Waugh was born in White Plains, North Carolina,, but resided in Miami at the time of her passing on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the age of 89. As a teenager, she participated in a vocal group with her sister and cousins singing in Surry County churches. She graduated from Draughon Business College. She is survived by her husband, George; her children, Barry (Sandy) and Karen; and her granddaughter, Heather (John) and their child. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 27, at 1 p.m. at Dover Baptist Church Cemetery in Mount Airy, North Carolina. No formal visitation will be held. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.