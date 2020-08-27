1/
Maria Ramirez
Maria Mercedes Ruiz Ramirez, age 91, of Mount Airy, passed away on Thursday, August 27, at Northern Regional Hospital. She was born in Puerto Rico on Dec. 14, 1928, to the late Faorencio Ruiz and to the late Joseffa Toledo Ruiz. She was a retired seamstress. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Luis Ramirez; two sisters Camelia Eastman and Carmen Resto; one brother Angel Ramirez. Surviving are her four daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth Hauck, Madeline Twiss and Dennis, Susan Mulock and Alan, Diane Ramirez and Dale; four sons and daughters-in-law, Cesar Romero and Toni, Alfred Romero Jr. and Hilda, Alex Romero, John B. Romero and Sharon; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday August 31, in the chapel of Moody-Davis Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Dobson City Cemetery. Rev. Elias Fernandez will conduct the services. The family will receive friends at Moody-Davis Funeral Home on Monday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of her service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com



Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moody-Davis Funeral Services Inc
215 W Kapp St
Dobson, NC 27017
(336) 386-8742
