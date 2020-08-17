ASHEVILLE — Marianna Bailey died peacefully late Sunday evening, Aug. 9, in Asheville. Marianna was loved dearly by her children: son Thomas (Tricia), and daughters Lynn and Nan. Marianna leaves a legacy of caring and nurturing through her grandchildren: Keara, Brenna, Billy, Julia, William (Melissa), and Thomas, and great-grandchildren, Merlin, Hiliana, and Catalina. Marianna was born in Mount Airy and married her childhood sweetheart when they were both juniors in high school. Marianna's husband, Bill, became a Methodist Minister, moving to Illinois in 1957 to serve in his first local church. In 1967 they decided to expand their missional work in the local church to community organizing, and they traveled the world together for many years. Marianna received a B.A. in Communications from the University of Texas in 1988 and a M.A. in Women's Studies from Northern Illinois in 1992. The family has been receiving tributes from friends and colleagues from around the globe. As witnessed by all, Marianna was a force to be reckoned with. Marianna was known for her "gracious southern manner … matched by a fierce resolve to be a powerhouse of care and action"; "sweet and profound thoughts"; "great spirit woman"; "low-key, personable presence of steadiness and faith"; "elegant and graceful lady of the house and also the amazing program strategist"; "very loving, creative leader to fill precious moments with drama, dance and song"; and, "You have lived and made possible the words of John Lewis." We love you and will miss you. You are in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Deerfield Employee Appreciation Fund or the Jubilee! Compassion Fund. Journey on, Marianna.