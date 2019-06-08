|
GALAX, Va. — Mrs. Marie Virginia Brown Hodges Edwards, age 90, of Galax, VA, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at Waddell Nursing Home. Mrs. Edwards was born in Fireco, WV, to Major Armfield and Martha Baugess Brown. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Rick Johnson. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Old State Road Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Mount Airy News from June 8 to June 9, 2019
