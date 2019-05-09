LAWSONVILLE — Mrs. Marie Elizabeth Tilley Rogers, age 82, of Lawsonville, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at her residence. She was born on Dec. 21, 1936, to the late Thomas Isaac Tilley and Rosa Mae Poole Tilley. Marie had a love of flowers, was an amazing cook, and Nana loved making macaroni and cheese for her grandboys. Marie was a devoted Christian and read her Bible daily. She enjoyed her church family and fellowship. She is loved and will be missed by all her family. Marie leaves precious memories and was blessed with 60 years of marriage to her husband, Johnny Wayne Rogers; and she loved her family beyond measure. Other survivors include a son, Randy Thomas Rogers; daughter, Tamara Elizabeth Rogers (Kent) Parker; brother, Sam (Janie) Tilley; two grandchildren, Evan Parker and Isaac Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, May 11, at 2 p.m. at Peters Creek Baptist Church in Lawsonville, with Rev. Ricky Rogers officiating. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Peters Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 11, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Peters Creek Baptist Church. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Rogers family.