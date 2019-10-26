|
Mrs. Marion Greene, 73, of Mount Airy, passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Oct. 24, 2019. She was born in Paterson, New Jersey, on Sept. 17, 1946. She is survived by her husband, Robert Greene Sr.; three children, Wendy Hahr, Robert Greene Jr., and Pamela Greene-Brooks; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; her mother, Edith Barrett; two sisters, Nancy Green and Betty Mellozzo; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Greene was preceded in death by her father, William F. Conklin. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at Moody Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019