Mrs. Marion Joyce "Cricket" Taylor Nichols was born in Richmond, Virginia, Sept. 11, 1930, to the late George Richard and Viola Simmons Taylor. She died on Feb. 7, 2020 in Mount Airy at Central Continuing Care. Marion was known as Cricket by her family and friends all her life. After the family returned to Mount Airy when she was 5, Cricket attended North Main Street School and Mount Airy High School where she graduated in 1948. Her first employment was with Fowler Motor Co, and then Granite Hosiery Co. In 1959 she went to work at Hanes Hosiery in Winston-Salem where she held several positions and retired from the purchasing department in 1995 after 36 years with the company. Cricket was a member of New Covenant Baptist Church for 25 years. She and her husband lived in Rural Hall and she attended Union Tabernacle Church. Cricket loved the Lord and served Him in several capacities in her churches. Her life was centered around her love for the Lord. Surviving are two nieces, Beverly Huff and husband Robert of Willis, Virginia, and Glenda Powell of Roanoke, Virginia; three grandnieces, Morgan and Courtney Taylor of Rocky Mount, Virginia, and Joanna Huff of Willis; one grandnephew Curtis Huff of Willis; several special cousins, especially Tim and Melissa Peele of Pilot Mountain and Billy and Joan Inman of Mount Airy; and a very special friend, Anita Deir and her daughter, Adrienne Deir. In addition to her parents, Cricket was preceded in death by her husband, Buster Nichols; one son, Steven Lambe; one brother, Wallace Taylor; one sister-in-law, Myrtle Alderman Taylor; one nephew and his son, Randy and his son, Chance Taylor. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020