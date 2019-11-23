|
KENT, OH — Mark Timothy Monday, age 64, of Kent, Ohio, died on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at his home. Mark was born August 9, 1955. in Mount Airy to Earl and Ruby (Woodall) Monday. Mark met his wife, Kathryn, when he was 18 and she was 15. She was enamored and he was smitten from their first drama class. They were high school sweethearts who were wed July 29, 1979, and they enjoyed a wonderful 40 years of marriage together. Mark and Kathryn have two children, Audie Monday and Adele Rattles, and three grandsons, Austin Monday, Colton Monday, and Grayson Rattles. Mark earned his B.F.A. in Drama from North Carolina School of the Arts, and a M.F.A. in Theater from West Virginia University. He was a Professor of Theater at West Virginia University, Ohio University, Fairmont State University, University of Georgia, Santa Clara University and Kent State University. He served as artistic director for North Carolina Medieval Festival, Surry Arts Council, Curtain Call Company, Monongalia Arts Center, and Duplin County Arts Council. He served as a theater teacher at the West Virginia Governor's School for the Arts. He was President and co-founder of the Great Lakes Michael Chekhov Consortium. He was also honored to publish two books on the Chekhov technique in acting and directing. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathryn Monday; son, Audie (Bethany) Monday; daughter, Adele (Jimmie) Rattles; grandsons, Austin Monday, Colton Monday and Grayson Rattles. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ruby (Woodall) Monday; brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Frankie Monday; sister and brother-in-law, Joye and RC Hawks. There are a few people that had a life changing impact that the family would like to acknowledge: Don Nance, Patrick Hawks, Lionel Walsh, Catherine Albers, and Lavinia Hart. Memorial services will be held Saturday Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. at the Andy Griffith Museum located at 218 Rockford St, Mount Airy, with a repast to follow. Memorials in Mark's honor may be made to Great Lakes Michael Chekhov Consortium 17100 Van Aken Blvd, Apt 205, Shaker Heights, Ohio, 44120. To share a memory, send a condolence, light a candle or send flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.