PILOT MOUNTAIN — Martha Ann Potts Chandler, 53, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Woltz Hospice House. She was born on Oct. 5, 1966 in Forsyth County to the late Charlie Herbert Potts and Alta "Maggie" Mackie Potts. Martha was of the Baptist faith and worked at Sara Lee Hosiery and Hanes Brand for more than 18 years. She loved to gamble in Cherokee. Survivors include her two sons; Jeffrey Clodfelter and Steven Clodfelter; brother, Charles H. Potts Jr.; her grandchildren, Tyler Maxwell Clodfelter, Ava Grace Clodfelter, Lilliana Clodfelter, Cashlyn Clodfelter, Zaxton Wayne Clodfelter, Bryana Davis and Chazity Rodriguez. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Adkins and a half-brother, Billy Mackie. The family will receive friends at the Gentry Family Funeral Service from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday. A celebration of life service will be held at Gentry Funeral Chapel at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, with Pastor Fred G. Barton officiating. Burial will follow in Yadkinville cemetery. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice or to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020