Miss Martha Elizabeth Robertson, 63, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 5, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Miss Robertson was born Jan. 14, 1956, in Surry County, one of three children born to the late Robert Sisk and Helen Hooker Robertson. Martha worked at Robby's in downtown Mount Airy for many years. She was a loving and giving person, a loyal friend, and a charter member of Grace Covenant Church. She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn R. and Mark Monday of Kent, Ohio; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert Sisk "Jake" Robertson Jr. and Marsha Robertson of Mount Airy; her nieces and nephews, Kent and Melissa Robertson and Justin and Amanda Robertson, all of Mount Airy, Audie and Bethany Monday of Havertown, Pennsylvania, and Adele and Jimmie Rattles of Athens, Georgia; her great-nephews, Brodie Robertson, Brooks Robertson, and Gibson Robertson, all of Mount Airy, Austin Monday and Colton Monday, both of Havertown, Pennsylvania, and Grayson Rattles of Athens, Georgia; her loving, extended family from Grace Covenant Church; and special friends, Jan Atkins and Jackie Taylor, both of Mount Airy. A service of worship and celebration of Martha's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with Pastor Dennis Barnette officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Covenant Church, c/o Pastor Dennis Barnette, 257 Hylton Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019