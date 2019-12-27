|
WINSTON-SALEM — Martin James Elliott Sr. of Winston-Salem passed away Christmas morning at Forsyth Hospital. He was born in West Jefferson on June 22, 1933, and married Norah Kathleen Agnes Godwin on August 27, 1955, while he was stationed in England serving in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from a successful career as an air traffic controller and enjoyed spending time with his family, which included four children and four grandchildren. He received the greatest gift and blessing on Christmas, to be reunited with his beloved wife who passed away in 2015 and he has missed so very much. He is survived by his cherished baby sister, Sharon, brother-in-law Stephen, sister-in-law Beth, children Kathy (Morris), Jim (Linda), Rob (Jane), Bill and "second daughter" Colleen (Ted), granddaughters Elizabeth, Sarah, Laura and Rachel, and special great-granddaughter, Kaylyn. In addition to his sharp intellect that enabled his successful career, Jim was very creative and clever. He was a master woodworker and the quality and beauty of his work is unsurpassed. There was nothing he couldn't fix and many of his solutions were ones he innovatively manufactured himself. In fact, he proudly invented a woodworking tool that is still in commercial production today. Jim felt a deep connection to his Scottish heritage, and his frugality was legendary (which he joked about frequently). He was a man of good character, integrity and deep conviction. A private memorial will be scheduled by the family; arrangements are pending. To honor his life and his service to our country, donations should be made to The or Tunnel 2 Towers.
