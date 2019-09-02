|
CANA, Va. — Mr. Marvin Edward Combs, 91, of Cana, VA, passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. He was born in Carroll County, VA, Oct. 20, 1927, to the late Demps and Lucy Ellen Cagle Combs. Mr. Combs was a kind and gentle man with a fun sense of humor. He was a faithful member of Paul's Creek Baptist Church serving as a Sunday school teacher for numerous years and a deacon for 51 years. The dedication for this church started as a young man as he helped his father clear the land for the original church. Mr. Combs was a well-respected leader in the church as well as the community. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Vera Leftwich Haynes Combs; his daughters and sons-in-law, Gladys Berrier, Janice and Dennie Hawks, Gloria Jean and Ivan Vass; and a son Teddy Combs; grandchildren and spouses, Eric and Jennifer Hawks, Dwayne and Heather Berrier, Travis and Alicia Combs, Steven and Deanna Berrier, Misty Combs, Matt and Jennifer Vass, and Deanna Lundy; 12 great-grandchildren; step-children, Jense and Ben Creighton, Martha and C.F. McDowell, Cathy and Ted Turman, Willy Haynes and Jessica Nelson; step-grandchildren, Matthew and Stephanie Wise, Michael and Tonya Wise, Joni and David Hough, Addison and Rachel McDowell, Ches and Elisa McDowell, Tiana Haynes; four step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Elza Jones; and a brother, Verlon Combs. In addition to his parents, Mr. Combs was preceded in death by his first wife, Clarsie Mae Dawson Combs; a son Eddie Combs; a son-in-law Larry Berrier; sisters, Ima Newman, Iva Vass, Joyce King, and Lessie Leonard; brother Wade Combs; and step-grandsons Sam Honeycutt and Luke McDowell. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Justin McCreary and Rev. David Sechrist officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening, Sept. 4, from 6 until 8 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019