|
|
LOWGAP — Mrs. Mary Ann Colliere Aiken, 69, of Lowgap, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Surry Community Health and Rehab in Mount Airy. Mrs. Aiken was born in the District of Columbia on April 28, 1950, to the late John Patrick and Mary Eunice Laccavaro Colliere. She is survived by her husband, Charles Wayne Aiken Sr.; sons John Colliere and Michael Trost, both of Hyattsvillle, Maryland; stepchildren Theresa Carta of Davidsonville, Maryland, Kenny Aiken of Prince Frederick, Maryland, Charles Aiken Jr. of Lowgap; a brother, Joseph Colliere of Hyattsville; nieces, Nancy Colliere, Michelle Colliere and Nicole Colliere of Hyattsville; sister-in-law Sandra Rhodes of Lowgap; brother-in-law, Danny Moody and wife Heneritta of Niagra Falls, New York; and 10 grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Aiken was preceded in death by sister, Judy Collier; brothers Phillip Colliere, and Patrick Colliere; and mother-in-law Mary Fields. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church with the Rev. Russell Parson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Aiken family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019