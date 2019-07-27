|
CANA, Va. — Mrs. Mary Ethel Towe Smith Berrier, age 90, of Cana, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born on November 25, 1928, to the late William Roscoe and Mattie Frances Monday Towe. Mrs. Berrier was retired from Carroll County Schools where she taught for many years at St. Paul Elementary School. Mrs. Berrier was a member of Pauls Creek Baptist Church for many years where she served as a choir leader, Sunday school teacher and Bible school director. She recently attended Bear Trail Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will surely be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memories are daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Randy Phillips, Susan and Keith Gunter, Stepdaughters, Kathy Mabe and husband Robert, Robin Lyons, Cindy Berrier-Parker; sons and daughter-in-law, Steve Smith and Chris and Katherine Smith; nine grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Gaye McGinn, Sally Jones, June Cooke, Tonia Goad; and brother, Johnny Towe. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Berrier was preceded in death by her first husband, Glenn West Smith; second husband, Lewis Roger Berrier; a brother, Tom Towe; and a stepson, Roger Berrier. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with services conducted by Rev. Tim Crotts and Bro. Cody Smith. Burial will follow in the Towe Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until time for the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from July 27 to July 28, 2019