My mother, Mary Ellen Shannon Crisp, 80, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, surrounded by family. Born Nov. 27, 1939, in Union County, Mom was one of six children born to the late Sidney and Lucille Gordon Shannon. "Mimi," as she was known to our family, was an amazing cook – known for her chocolate pies and fried chicken. She also had an incredible sense of fashion and liked for us to go shopping on the weekends for her "doll-size" clothes. My mom was an unforgettable mother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her, especially her family who loved her dearly. She was my best friend and left me with an endless supply of wonderful childhood memories that I will treasure always. I will be forever grateful to you, Mom. Thank you for the life you gave to me. Left to cherish her memory are myself and my husband, Shannon and Brad Putnam; a twin sister, Martha Broome and her husband, Buddy; and a brother, Gordon Shannon and his wife, Bobbi. My mom loved her many nieces and nephews dearly and thought of them as her own, especially Sally, Melissa, Todd, and Miriam. In addition to her parents, my mother was preceded in death by my father, Robert Ray Crisp; her sisters, Mildred Lowery and Dorothy Fowler; and her brother, Bruce Shannon. My family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for all the love and care given to my mother and my family during this time. Brad and I would like to give special thanks to my best friend, Misty Tarlton, for her love and support throughout the last few weeks. We could not have walked this journey without her and will be forever grateful. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service for the family will be held at Oakdale Cemetery, with the Rev. Alex L. Martin officiating. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.