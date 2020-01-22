|
Mary Lorene (Jo) Danley of Surry County, age 90, passed gently away at the home on Jan. 20, 2020. She was born on Feb. 9, 1929, in Surry County. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jay Lee Danley; a beloved son, Marvin Danley; and a beloved grandson, James (Elizabeth) Danley; and numerous brothers and sisters. Mrs. Danley is survived by a brother, Charles (Shirley) Stanley of Dobson; and the following children: Danny (Gail) Danley of Mount Airy, and Jeanette Schumacher of Winston-Salem. Grandchildren include Cam (Alex) Rivers of Durham, Paul J Schumacher IV, of Summerton, South Carolina, John Luke Schumacher of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Jody (Kathy) Danley of Beckley, West Virginia, Ronnie Danley of Denver, Colorado, Chanda Cagle of Mount Airy. Great-grandchildren include Summer Keaton, Becca Keaton, Jaimie Danley, Rose Cagle, Little Jody Danley, Katie Danley; and one great-great-grandchild, Sofia Hampton. Mrs. Danley was a devoted member of the Blackwater United Methodist Church from its founding. She was a devoted mother and grandparent who adored her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. Pallbearers will be Paul J Schumacher IV, John Luke Schumacher, Jody Danley, Ronnie Danley, Jayme Key, and Elizabeth Danley and honorary pallbearers David Hampton, Oliver Key Jr., and Paul J. Schumacher III. Services will be held at the Blackwater United Methodist Church in Ararat, on Friday, Jan. 24. Visitation will be from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. at the church. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church, followed by burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. Steve Smith, Rev. Jackie Danley, and the Rev. Brandon Williams will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Mrs. Danley's honor to Mountain Valley Hospice and Ararat Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020