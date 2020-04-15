|
Mrs. Mary Faye Hill Davis, 92, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Surry County on August 3, 1927, to the late Ellis and Minnie Southern Hill. Mrs. Davis retired from Perry's Manufacturing, and was a faithful member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Ronald Roberts, Candi and Steve Hodges; a son, Johnny Davis; a special daughter, Lee Folger; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Barbara Bandy; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Tom" Davis; a son, Mike Davis; her parents, Ellis and Minnie Southern Hill; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mae and Sam Collins, Emma and Tom Haynes, Mertha and Carl Haynes, and Roy Bandy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Taze and Maude Hill, Jim and Charity Hill, and John Hill. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Pine Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020