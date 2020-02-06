|
Mrs. Mary Ellen Jessup Midkiff, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, left this earthly life, surrounded by the family she loved, to be with her Lord Jesus on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Welcoming her into heaven were her beloved husband of 68 years, Thurmond Edward Midkiff; her parents, Joel and Lillie Pell Jessup; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, J.T. and Wilma Jessup, Basil and Frances Jessup, and Joe Bill and Ruth Jessup. Her joyous homegoing leaves her daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Pat Craver, Kathy and Robert Allen, and Sarah and Nelson Gardner, with precious memories and the knowledge that they will be with her again one day. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Mary Kathryn Patterson, Elizabeth Pinard, Will Allen, Edward Craver, Wes Allen, Cassie Mayberry, and Maddie Gardner; 10 great-grandchildren; and her sisters-in-law, Colleen Marion, Peggy Midkiff, and Carol Mills. Mary Ellen was salutatorian of the 1944 graduating class of Westfield High School, where she also excelled in basketball and track. She lived out her Christian faith as a lifelong member of Westfield Baptist Church, where she served as Vacation Bible School Director for more than 30 years, Sunday School Superintendent, GA Director, Training Union leader, and Sunday School teacher, including teaching the first telephone class in the Surry Baptist Association. Mary Ellen received a diploma in educational ministries from the Seminary Extension Department of the Southern Baptist Convention and served the association as Vacation Bible School Director. After moving to North Main Street in 1985, she became active in the Meeks Circle at First Baptist Church, Mount Airy Appearance Commission, Mountain View Garden Club, Gideon Auxiliary, Auxiliary, Meals on Wheels, and the Hospital Auxiliary. Her daughters would like to express their deep gratitude to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care and the Skilled Care Staff at Northern Regional Hospital, who became like their family. The wonderful care and love Mary Ellen received during her journey to heaven was both priceless and comforting. Mary Ellen's family invites family and friends to join them in celebrating a life well lived at 3 p.m on Sunday, Feb. 9, at Westfield Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dale Riddle and the Rev. Brian Chilton officiating. Beginning at 1:30 p.m, they will receive friends in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westfield Baptist Church, 6713 Westfield Road, Westfield, NC 27053; Skilled Nursing Unit at Northern Regional Hospital, 830 Rockford Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. To God be the glory! Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.