Mary George
Wonderful aunt, neighbor, and friend to many, Mrs. Mary Lois Cardwell George, age 99, of Westfield (Francisco Community), went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Lois was born in Stokes County on August 5, 1921, to Roy and Bessie Stewart Cardwell. Lois grew to be a beautiful young lady and married the love of her life, Thomas Earlie George. They built a life for themselves that included their love of farming and gardening. After Earlie's passing, Lois learned to drive and served her community working with the Francisco Ladies' Auxiliary for which she was named the Francisco Ladies' Auxiliary Woman of the Year for 1986. Lois was an outstanding cook and made some of the most beautiful quilts. She enjoyed traveling and took several trips and cruises. In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by a brother, Mr. Jesse McCrayon Cardwell, and two sisters, Mrs. Inez C. Vaden and Mrs. Gradie C. Vaden. She is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews in the George, Cardwell, Vaden, and Venable families. She also leaves behind many dear neighbors and friends. The family will have a graveside service on Thursday, August 27, at 2 p.m. at Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Rodney Marshall officiating. Mrs. George's body may be viewed at Cox-Needham Funeral Home in Pilot Mountain on Wednesday, August 26, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Thursday morning from 8:30 a.m. until time to be carried to the graveside. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Francisco Fire Dept. Auxiliary, PO Box 15, Westfield, NC 27053 or to the Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Elder Clarence Bowman, 2086 Greensboro St. Extension, Lexington, NC 27295. The family would like to express their appreciation to Universal Health Care of King for their compassionate care of our dear loved one for the past 10 months.



Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street
Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
(336) 368-2233
