Mrs. Mary Jane Reynolds Goins, 83, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday morning, July 30, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mrs. Goins was born Sept. 21, 1935, in Surry County, the oldest of two children born to the late Early and Jennie Pack Reynolds. Mary retired as a seamer from Oakdale Knitting Company. She is survived by four daughters and two sons-in-law, Barbara and Lloyd "Boss" Pack, Patsy and David Hall, Linda Goins, and Bonnie Goins and Roger Pack, all of Mount Airy; two sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Tammy Reynolds, James Wayne Reynolds, and Dana Goins, all of Mount Airy; twelve grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Goins was preceded in death by her husband, James Goins; two sons, Ronnie Gail Goins and Bobby Dale Goins; and a brother, J.C. Reynolds. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Andrew Draughn officiating. Burial will follow in the Midkiff Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019