Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Mary Goins Obituary

CLAUDVILLE, Va. — Mary Agnes Matthews Goins, 85, of Claudville, Virginia, passed away Wednesday night, April 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Surry County on Sept. 9, 1934, to the late James Franklin Matthews and Ruth Dearmin Matthews. Mrs. Goins was a homemaker and a member of Mount Ararat Pentecostal Holiness Church. Mrs. Goins is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Ruth Lawson of Stuart, and Nina and Benny Mabe of Kernersville; a son and daughter-in-law, Stan and Barbara Goins of Claudville; grandchildren, Jennifer and Nick Rominger, Amanda and John Romjue, Kelly and Stephanie Goins, James and Amanda Mabe, Bradley Goins, and Melissa Stanley; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bonnie Harris of Ararat, Virginia, and Tommye Lou Puckett of Mount Airy; a brother and two sisters-in-law, Charles and Lucille Matthews of Ararat, Virginia, and Margaret Matthews of Mount Airy; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Goins was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Goins; son, Steve Goins; a son-in-law, Richard Lawson; sister, Faye Beasley; and by two brothers, Leon Matthews and Jimmy Matthews. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at the Goins Family Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Rogers and Rev. Jack Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
