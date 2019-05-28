Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hemmings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Hemmings

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Hemmings Obituary

Mrs. Mary Louise "Lou" Gates Hemmings, 78, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Surry County on March 28, 1941, to the late Elbert and Vada Collins Gates. Mrs. Hemmings worked alongside her husband Donald at Hemmings Superette for many years, and was a dedicated member of Flat Rock Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and David Smith; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Merry Thomas, and Mark and Debbie Thomas; grandchildren and spouses, Devin and Heather Thomas, Chad and Leigh Ann Smith, Tracy and Brian Snow, Justin Smith, Timothy Thomas, Amanda and Eric Barnett; five great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; sisters and brothers-in-law, Faye and Pat Dillon, Betty and John Snow; many nieces and nephews, and two special aunts. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hemmings was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Hemmings. A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 30, at 2 p.m. at Flat Rock Baptist Church with Dr. Jon Cawley, and Rev. Rusty Reed officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church. Entombment will follow at Midkiff Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Flat Rock Baptist Church, P.O. Box 587, Mount Airy, NC 27030, or to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now