Mrs. Mary Louise "Lou" Gates Hemmings, 78, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Surry County on March 28, 1941, to the late Elbert and Vada Collins Gates. Mrs. Hemmings worked alongside her husband Donald at Hemmings Superette for many years, and was a dedicated member of Flat Rock Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and David Smith; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Merry Thomas, and Mark and Debbie Thomas; grandchildren and spouses, Devin and Heather Thomas, Chad and Leigh Ann Smith, Tracy and Brian Snow, Justin Smith, Timothy Thomas, Amanda and Eric Barnett; five great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; sisters and brothers-in-law, Faye and Pat Dillon, Betty and John Snow; many nieces and nephews, and two special aunts. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hemmings was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Hemmings. A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 30, at 2 p.m. at Flat Rock Baptist Church with Dr. Jon Cawley, and Rev. Rusty Reed officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church. Entombment will follow at Midkiff Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Flat Rock Baptist Church, P.O. Box 587, Mount Airy, NC 27030, or to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.