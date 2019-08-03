Home

Mrs. Mary Lee Hawks Jenkins, 77, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born in Welch, West Virginia, on July 23, 1942, to the late Raymond and Mary Frances Lavender Hawks. Mrs. Jenkins was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, sister and friend. She is survived by her husband, Lewis Edgar Jenkins; a son, Robert Kelly "Charlie Brown" Hall; step-daughters Vonda Jenkins-Kimrey and spouse Carla Jo Kimrey, and Victoria Jenkins; grandson Zackary Isaiah Hall; step-grandchildren Ayden Woelk, Ella Woelk and Carlee Jo Kimrey; and a sister, Betty Jean Pauley and husband, Eddie. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jenkins was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Ray Hall; a son Michael Lee Hall; and a granddaughter, Caurin Lonae "Cory" Hall. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy McCraw officiating. Entombment will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 10 until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
