PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mary Elizabeth Jessup Joyce, 91, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Oct. 13, 2019. She was born to German Caleb and Ida Owens Jessup, Nov. 18, 1927. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Wayne Pell Joyce. She is survived by one son, Travis Joyce; one brother, Alfred Wayne Jessup; and one sister, Frances Ida Reeves. A graveside service will be Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. at Old Westfield Friends Meeting with the Rev. Gerald Jones officiating. Cox-Needham Funeral Services is serving the Joyce family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019