Mary Katherine Hudson Barnes, 91, of Pinnacle, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Mary was born in Lockesburg, Arkansas, on March 24, 1929, to the late Era Mae Hudson. On July 17, 1946, she married George William Barnes in Oklahoma, and together raised four children. George would later pass, on May 9, 1989. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She retired from Revco Drug Co. in 1984 as an assistant manager. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Georgia Ann Barnes, Donna Katherine Miller; and a son Larry William (Joetta) Barnes; eight grandchildren, David Wayne (Debbie) Barnes, Dawn Michelle (Kelly) Moore, Lisa Ann (Adam) Chilton, Melissa Renee (Jim) Wallace, Tina Katherine (Chad) Butcher, Jeffery William (Jenny) Barnes, Karen Michelle (Landon) Huffman, and Jamie Lyn (John) Abernathy; 20 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and special furry friend, cat Buddy. She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Harold Wayne Barnes; her mother; a brother, Kyle Hudson; a sister, Glenda Andrews; and a daughter-in-law, Janet Barnes. Mrs. Barnes will be open for viewing at Cox-Needham Funeral Home from Wednesday, June 10 through Thursday, June 11 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Pilot View United Methodist Church cemetery, Friday June 12, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Kim Smith will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary's name to Foothills Food Bank at 233 Cooper Street, Dobson, NC 27017, or a charity of your choice. The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and the Pilot View United Methodist Church Members for their support. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is serving the Barnes family.