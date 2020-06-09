Mary Katherine Hudson Barnes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Katherine Hudson Barnes, 91, of Pinnacle, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Mary was born in Lockesburg, Arkansas, on March 24, 1929, to the late Era Mae Hudson. On July 17, 1946, she married George William Barnes in Oklahoma, and together raised four children. George would later pass, on May 9, 1989. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She retired from Revco Drug Co. in 1984 as an assistant manager. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Georgia Ann Barnes, Donna Katherine Miller; and a son Larry William (Joetta) Barnes; eight grandchildren, David Wayne (Debbie) Barnes, Dawn Michelle (Kelly) Moore, Lisa Ann (Adam) Chilton, Melissa Renee (Jim) Wallace, Tina Katherine (Chad) Butcher, Jeffery William (Jenny) Barnes, Karen Michelle (Landon) Huffman, and Jamie Lyn (John) Abernathy; 20 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and special furry friend, cat Buddy. She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Harold Wayne Barnes; her mother; a brother, Kyle Hudson; a sister, Glenda Andrews; and a daughter-in-law, Janet Barnes. Mrs. Barnes will be open for viewing at Cox-Needham Funeral Home from Wednesday, June 10 through Thursday, June 11 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Pilot View United Methodist Church cemetery, Friday June 12, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Kim Smith will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary's name to Foothills Food Bank at 233 Cooper Street, Dobson, NC 27017, or a charity of your choice. The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and the Pilot View United Methodist Church Members for their support. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is serving the Barnes family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved