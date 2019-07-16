Mrs. Mary Ruth Mathis King, 81, of Mount Airy, died peacefully Monday, July 15, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born in Surry County on Jan. 30, 1938, to the late Lonnie Lee and Mary Pauline Freeman Mathis. Mrs. King was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed cooking and caring for her family, always encouraging them to be kind to others. She worked at Lynn Hosiery for many years before working and retiring from Ridgecrest. The memories of Mrs. King will be cherished by her devoted sons and daughters-in-law, Roland and Melissa King, Chris and Denise King; grandchildren and spouses, Christopher Ray King II, and Melissa, Gavin King and Kayla, Colton King, and Amanda Trivette and Tanner; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Elise King and Robert Ian King; sisters and a brother-in-law, Jackie Mathis Nickleston and Leonard, Gerald Mathis Brinkley and Jeannie Mathis Simmons; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Mrs. King was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Rawley King; a brother, James Lonnie "Jimmy" Mathis, and two brothers-in-law, J.D. Brinkley and Mike Simmons. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Moody Funeral Home with Dr. Jon Cawley officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.come.