|
|
PINNACLE — Mrs. Mary Cathern Kranking, age 95, of Pinnacle, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening March 7, 2020, at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Black Mountain. She was born May 2, 1924, to the late Alva and Sylvia Channell in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Mrs. Kranking honorably served in the Army during World War II. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain, the United Methodist Women's Group, and Eastern Stars. She enjoyed taking care of all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as sitting on the porch with her husband. Those left to cherish Mrs. Kranking's memory are her sisters, Patty Eberhart of Buffalo, New York, Fern Muller and Karen Heffler, both of Sanborn, New York; daughters, R. Jayne Kranking of Pinnacle, and C. Jean Johnson of Pilot Mountain; a son, T. Alan Kranking of Tampa, Florida; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kranking was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, V. Thomas Kranking; a son, Charles W. Reese; brothers, Charles Channell and Elwood Channell; grandson, Brian T. Johnson; and nephews, Mark Eberhart and Chris Heffler. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Black Mountain for their tireless devotion and loving care of Mrs. Kranking. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Carolina State Veterans Home – Black Mountain, 62 Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711. Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020