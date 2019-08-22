Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
More Obituaries for Mary Lawson
Mrs. Mary Lou White Lawson, 86, of Mount Airy passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Surry County on Feb. 6, 1933, to the late George Washington and Rannie Hodge White. Mrs. Lawson retired from Hills Shoes and was a faithful member of New Life Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Lawson; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Nancy Lawson, Lewis and Cheryl Lawson, and Frances Lawson-Shackleford; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers Homer White and Oscar White. In addition to her parents Mrs. Lawson was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Edward Lawson; a son, David Lawson; a grandson, Andrew "Drew" Lawson; sisters, Georgia Hall and June Shears. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 24, at 11 a.m. at New Life Baptist Church with the Rev. Joe Atkins and the Rev. Oscar Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Flat Top Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at New Life Baptist Church. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
