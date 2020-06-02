Mary Lou Hooker Venable, age 90, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully Monday night, June 1, at Northern Regional Hospital Skilled Care Unit. She was born in Surry County on May 21, 1930, to the late William Roosevelt Hooker and Grace Simmons Hooker. Mary Lou was the most caring and thoughtful person in the lives of all those she touched. She loved her family dearly including her large extended family, church family, and cherished her attendance at the annual Venable family reunion. Left to cherish her memory are a son and daughter-in-law, Monty and Mary Venable; four grandchildren, Keith Venable, Kevin and Carrie Venable, Sarah Mills Shockley and husband David, and Chase Weathers; four darling great-grandchildren, Rylan Venable, Kylie Venable, Sidney Kate Venable, and Embree Claire Venable; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Nancy Marshall, and Billie and Rev. Russell Parsons; a sister-in-law, Brenda Hooker; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Keith Venable, her daughter and son-in-law, Linda Sue Venable Mills and husband Terry; a sister, Annie Ruth Hooker Doby; and by her brother, James Thomas "Tommy" Hooker. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside service will be held in the Hutchens-Venable Family Cemetery on Saturday, June 6, at 11 a.m. with Dr. David Brady officiating. Mrs. Venable will lie-in-state at the funeral home from Thursday morning until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Community Church, PO Box 1263, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030 or to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.