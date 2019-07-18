Mary Lou McBride, of 584 McBride Road, Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. An inspiration to those who knew her, Mary Lou was a pillar of strength, dedication, and love in the McBride family. Originally residing at 584 McBride Road, Mount Airy, as of late she resided in Westfield with family. She is preceded in death by her lifelong companion Vernon Inscore; her parents, Millard and Hattie Young McBride; brothers, Glenn McBride Sr., Clinard McBride, and Junior McBride. She is survived by a very special nephew, Derrick McBride, his companion Paula Hall, and his children Austin and Abigail McBride; as well as her sisters Savannah and spouse Jesse Payne, and Margret and spouse Larry Coble. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews, Sharon McBride Lascano, Mildred Vass, Becky Campbell, Tammy McBride Hill, Glenn McBride Jr., Mike Payne, Mitchell Payne, and Mathew Payne, as well as her special cousin and friend Trisha Gordon. The family would like to extend their thankfulness to Kathy Tilley, Melissa Allen, Trisha Gordon, Ben Lascano, and Annette Joyce for their kindness and compassion. The viewing will be Saturday, July 20 from 6-8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home of Mount Airy. The funeral will be held at Moody's of Mount Airy on Sunday, July 21 at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Willis Gap Baptist Church. Flowers will be accepted by family, or donations may be made in honor of Mary Lou to Mountain Valley Hospice.